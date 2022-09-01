Strikes: Bin collections in Scotland restart

Getty Images

Bins across Scotland are being collected once again as waste workers return to work on Thursday in 13 council areas.

Unions who represent the workers launched industrial action known as strikes on 18 August because of a disagreement over pay.

More are planned for next week, after negotiations between the unions - who represent workers- and the government body were unable to agree to a new payment settlement.

The strikes over past weeks have seen the streets of Scotland's capital city Edinburgh covered in rubbish during its famous festival season, while the local council told people to keep their rubbish at home.

The walkout by workers Edinburgh ended at early on Tuesday morning, but in other Scottish council areas, including Glasgow and Aberdeen strikes continued.

Cleaning staff have now returned to work across another 18 councils.

But a second wave of strikes is set to see widespread closures of waste and recycling centres and cancellations of bin collections in Scotland next week.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said all options in making more funding available for workers as a result of the strikes have been "exhausted".

Local councils offered an increase of at least £1,925 for the lowest paid staff from next year, but unions said that was simply "not enough" given the current cost of living crisis.

What is a strike? A strike is when a group of workers come together and agree to stop working. Employees do this when they want to protest against something they think is unfair where they work. Strikes often happen because workers want those in charge to listen to what they want.

A total of 19 councils will see workers walk out for eight days from Tuesday 6 September, while 20 local authorities will be hit by three days of strike action, starting on Wednesday 7 September.

Waste workers will to be joined by school support staff, including cleaners, dinner staff and teaching assistants, with hundreds of schools in Scotland expected to close next week as a result.