The last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, has passed away this week at the age of 91.

Mr Gorbachev had a massive impact on world politics with many saying he helped bring an end to one of the biggest conflicts of the 20th century, the Cold War.

In 1990 was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his part in ending the divisions between East and West Germany.

Shanequa takes a look back at his legacy as a world leader.