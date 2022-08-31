Strikes: Rail strikes planned to take place in September

Getty Images There will be more disruptions to train services this Autumn

Train drivers and railway workers from 12 train companies plan to go on strike on 15 September.

The news comes following a number of rail strikes which have taken place over the last few months.

Drivers have previously have been on strike, not going to work, on 30 July and 13 August.

The strike action is the result of an ongoing dispute over employees' current pay, after previous talks broke down.

Getty Images September will see strike action taking place on two days during the month

The train drivers' union Aslef, which has over 21,000 members, says wages need to increase in line with the current cost of living.

"We regret that, once again, passengers are going to be inconvenienced, because we don't want to go on strike - withdrawing our labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for a trade union - but the train companies have forced our hand," said Mick Whelan who is the general secretary of Aslef.

"They want train drivers to take a real-terms pay cut - to work just as hard this year as last, but for 10% less."

Getty Images

"Because inflation is now in double figures and heading higher - much higher, according to some forecasts - and yet the train companies have offered us nothing.

"And this for train drivers who kept Britain moving - key workers and goods around the country - throughout the pandemic and who have not had an increase in salary since 2019."

A Department for Transport spokesperson told PA News:

"For the ninth time this summer, union leaders are choosing self-defeating strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members' livelihoods."

Which train services will be affected by the strikes?

Workers from the following train companies are set to take strike action:

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Northern Trains

Southeastern

TransPennine Express

West Midlands TrainsAvanti West Coast

The strikes mean they'll be disruptions to a number of services.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) also announced its members at nine train operating companies as well as Network Rail (NR) will be striking from midday on 26 September.