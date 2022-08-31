Great British Bake Off 2022: When does the new series start?

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon Bake Off will be back on our screens very soon!

There's some good news for all you budding baking enthusiasts - the newest series of The Great British Bake Off is just around the corner!

A new batch of amateurs bakers will be heading to the show's famous tent where they'll be battling it out for the coveted Bake Off title.

Series 13, which begins on the Tuesday 13 September, is sure to be full of epic signature, technical and showstopper bakes as the newest group of contestants do their very best to impress.

The Channel 4 show's judges, Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, will be returning to the tent alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

News of the the start date for series 13 was announced on social media.

"Are you bready for brand new Bake Off? #GBBO returns Tues 13th September at 8pm," Channel 4 tweeted.

The official British Bake Off Twitter account shared a post with the words: "In knead of some good news? Here's a little something..."

It also shared a selfie of the judges and presenters on what appears to be the grounds where the show is filmed.

Last year, amateur baker and chief engineer Giuseppe Dell'Anno from Bristol took home the top prize.

He saw off competition from Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar in the final episode to win the 12th series of the Channel 4 baking contest.

Both Dame Prue and fellow judge Hollywood said the final was the closest yet - each contestant having received two coveted "Hollywood handshakes" and two star baker awards during the series.

The final showstopper challenge of 2021 tasked the finalists with creating a Mad Hatter's Tea Party display using both sweet and savoury treats, and showcasing a minimum of four baking disciplines.

If you're keen to pop the start date and time for the new series in your calendar as soon as possible, you're all set! You'll be able to catch the new series of Bake Off on the 13 September on Channel 4 at 8pm.

