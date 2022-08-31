play
Watch Newsround

Check out Real Madrid's futuristic free-kick technology!

Spanish football team Real Madrid are using a brand new piece of technology to practice free kicks.

Gone are the days of players bending the ball over stationary metal men in training, these guys can actually jump!

The mechanical free kick wall allows coaches to adjust the height of each of the figures, meaning players can practice against the height of different defenders who they're about to play against.

In a video shared on Real Madrid's social media, several players including midfielder Luka Modric managed to curl shots into the net avoiding the wall that consisted of five 'mechanical men'.

Watch more videos

Check out Real Madrid's futuristic free-kick technology!
Video

Check out Real Madrid's futuristic free-kick technology!

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant
Video

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'
Video

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

How do you help a lion with ear ache?
Video

How do you help a lion with ear ache?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show
Video

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Your Planet
Video

Your Planet

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!
Video

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Top Stories

Mikhail Gorbachev

World leaders pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev

comments
rescue-boat-flooding-pakistan.

World nations urged to help Pakistan after floods

comments
Emma Raducanu leaving court at US Open

Champion Emma Raducanu out of US Open after first match

comments
Newsround Home