Check out Real Madrid's futuristic free-kick technology!

Spanish football team Real Madrid are using a brand new piece of technology to practice free kicks.

Gone are the days of players bending the ball over stationary metal men in training, these guys can actually jump!

The mechanical free kick wall allows coaches to adjust the height of each of the figures, meaning players can practice against the height of different defenders who they're about to play against.

In a video shared on Real Madrid's social media, several players including midfielder Luka Modric managed to curl shots into the net avoiding the wall that consisted of five 'mechanical men'.