Pakistan Floods: 'Unprecedented climate catastrophe'

Emergency services in Pakistan are helping some of the millions of people affected by flooding. This is after the country experienced the heaviest rainfall in more than ten years.

The UN has described Pakistan's floods - which have left a third of the country underwater - as an "unprecedented climate catastrophe".

UN Secretary General urged the world to come to Pakistan's aid as they launched an appeal to help those affected.

BBC Reporter Secunder Kermani is in one of the flood hit areas in northern Pakistan and sent this report about what it's like there.