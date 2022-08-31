US Open 2022: Emma Raducanu out after first round

Reuters

She stormed to victory last year against all odds, but Emma Raducanu wasn't able to defend her US Open title this year after being knocked out in the first round.

The British player lost in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to Alize Cornet from France, who is ranked 40th in the world.

Last year, Emma won the title without losing a single set, and surprised the world to take her first grand slam title at the age of 19.

She said she was disappointed at having not been able to get off to the start she wanted this time around.

"This one obviously hurts a bit because it's my favourite tournament and there are a lot of emotions in the past year," she said.

"I'm proud for putting myself out there every match, every day, knowing I'm pushing myself to be the best I can."

Reuters Alize Cornet was playing in her 63rd Grand Slam in a row!

Alize Cornet, 32, is an experienced player and has had a successful season so far this summer.

At Wimbledon, she ended world number one Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak and reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at the start of what could be her final year as a professional.

Emma is currently seeded 11th, but will tumble down the rankings after losing the points she earned with the title last year.

Reuters

She said the gusty wind whipping around the court made it more difficult to find her rhythm in the game.

"The way that the conditions were, it was quite difficult because the ball was moving around for me to really swing," she said.

"Alize's defence was pretty good. Like, I thought she was just scrapping everything back. There were junk balls in the middle of the court.

"With the wind blowing around, it was really difficult. She just kept getting it back."

Reuters

Emma has also struggled with injuries, and in this match had to call for the physio at the end of the first set, as she received treatment for blisters on her hand.

Meanwhile, fellow Brits Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Alice Dart made it through the first-round of the competition in Flushing Meadows, in Monday.

For Harriet it was the best win of her career so far, and edges her closer to potentially overtaking US Open champion Emma Raducanu as the British No 1.

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans also reached the second round after winning their matches on Tuesday.