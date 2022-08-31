Mikhail Gorbachev: World leaders pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev

Getty Images

World leaders have been paying tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet Union leader, who has died aged 91.

He was the last leader of the Soviet Union, a gigantic country dominated by Russia, before it collapsed.

Mr Gorbachev is one of the most well known political leaders of the 20th century, and is often credited with helping to bring an end to the Cold War.

He died in a hospital in Moscow after a long illness.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I'm saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev. I always admired the courage and integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion."

Who was Mikhail Gorbachev?

Mikhail Gorbachev was born on 2 March 1931 in the Stavropol region of southern Russia.

He became known as one of the most influential political figures of the 20th Century.

Mr Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union, a communist country with its headquarters in Russia's capital city, Moscow.

The Soviet Union, also called Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (the USSR) was made up of lots of countries such as Russia and Ukraine.

The present-day countries that made up the USSR Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan

The Soviet Union did not agree with western, capitalist countries (like the UK and the US) and their way of doing things.

But when Mr Gorbachev became leader in 1985, he wanted to make changes and bring in new policies.

These changes then started a series of events that eventually led to the end of the Cold War.

The Cold War was a division between Russia and western countries - the US and its allies, like the UK - which started in the 1940s, and lasted until 1991.

It was a war between two ideas and two different ways of government - communism (the east) and capitalism (the west).

But these very different ways of doing things led to tension, and on some occasions it looked like there was the potential for a serious conflict.

The arrival of these two leaders - US President Ronald Reagan in 1980 and USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985 - changed the course of the Cold War

When Mr Gorbachev was leader he introduced more popular policies, promoting more freedom of speech and restructured the economy.

He also made a weapons deal with the US President at the time, Ronald Reagan, where they agreed to limit the production of nuclear weapons.

By the end of 1980s, the increased freedom and openness that Gorbachev had promoted in the Soviet Union began to spread across Eastern Europe. This led to the end of the Cold War.

Western countries, like the UK and US, recognise that Mr Gorbachev's reforms opened up the Soviet Union to the world.

But in his own country, some Russians see this as a bad thing, and blame him and his policies for the end of the USSR.

World leaders pay tribute

Dominic Lipinski/PA World leaders pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deepest condolences following Mr Gorbachev's death, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he admired the former leader's courage, adding: "In a time of Putin's aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all."

US President Joe Biden called him a "rare leader" and praised him as someone who had the "imagination to see that a different future was possible" amid the tensions of the Cold War.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres posted on Twitter: "Mikhail Gorbachev was a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also praised him as a "trusted and respected leader" who "opened the way for a free Europe".

"This legacy is one we will not forget," she added.