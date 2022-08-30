TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and mum Heidi join Dancing with the Stars

BBC / Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio is one of TikTok's most-loved creators, best known for her dance routines.

Now the 18-year-old will be taking her dancing from TikTok to TV, after it was confirmed this week that she will be appearing on US show, Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars is the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, where celebrities pair with professional dancers to perform increasingly complicated routines over several weeks, before one winning pair is chosen.

In added twist to this year's series, Charli will be competing against someone she's particularly close to - her own mum, Heidi!

Who is Charli D'Amelio?

Charli became famous in 2019 after her dance routines went viral on the video entertainment app TikTok.

In November 2020, she became the very first content creator on TikTok to hit 100 million followers.

Since then she has gathered 146 million followers on TikTok with millions more people following on other social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Before she became famous as a social media star, she spent many years training as a dancer.

Getty Images Charli D'Amelio's (centre) fame has brought attention to her mum Heidi (left) and older sister Dixie (right)

Charli's family have found fame as a result of her success.

Older sister Dixie and mum Heidi have millions of followers, and are also dancers like Charli!

In 2021, her family starred in a documentary series about their lives called The D'Amelio Show.

Getty Images The US show Dancing with the Stars sees celebrities perform routines with the help of professional dancers

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars is a popular television show in the US, and is based on the UK television series Strictly Come Dancing.

The panel of Dancing with the Stars judges even includes two former Strictly Come Dancing judges - Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

Previous celebrity winners include Bindi Irwin, Evanna Lynch, Alfonso Ribeiro and Nicole Scherzinger.

Charli will be taking part in the show's 31st season, and will be facing similar dance challenges to the ones you see on Strictly,

But how will she do going up against her mum, Heidi, who is said to be a pretty good dancer herself?

Would you want to compete against your mum or dad to be crowned best dancer? Let us know in the comments!