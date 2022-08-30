play
Star Wars: Han Solo blaster sells for one million dollars at auction

Last updated at 14:07
prop-blaster-star-warsPA Media
This prop blaster sold for over $1 million

A blaster used by Harrison Ford, who played Hans Solo in the Star Wars film has sold for over $1million!

The prop is the last surviving model of three used in filming and was put up for auction alongside other Star Wars memorabilia.

Star Wars props and memorabilia are extremely popular, so much so that the blaster sold at the Rock Island Auction Company for double the predicted price!

The blaster was estimated to sell for around $400,000 but according to TMZ it sold for $1,057,500 which is around £900,700.

The props were used in the filming of the 1977 film Star Wars, which was later renamed, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

The prop was a fake blaster designed to look realistic but only fire blanks.

prop-blaster-star-warsPA Media

Star Wars fans are known for wanting to get their hands on props and memorabilia, and in 2020 some of the most notable and sought after props from the film franchise went to auction.

Darth Vader's famous suit, several lightsabers, Boba Fett's helmet and Count Dooku's lightsaber were amongst the 800 pieces that were up for grabs.

Are you a Star Wars fan?

If you could have any item from the films what would it be? Let us know in the comments below!

