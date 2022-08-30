play
Guinness World Records: The world's longest cucumber

Last updated at 16:47
Sebastian Suski

Take a look at the world's longest cucumber.!

Gardener Sebastian Suski is celebrating after growing the huge fruit, which Guinness World Records have confirmed is the world's longest at 113.4 cm.

It weighs 7.7kg, that's about the same as 11 basketballs and, if sliced, could make more than 400 sandwiches.

'Really proud'
Sebastian Suski

Mr Suski said he was "really proud" to have beaten the previous record by more than 5cm, with his cucumber measuring at 113.4 cm in length.

The gardener grew it in his allotment, where he also grows large water melon and butternut squash.

Mr Suski was born in Poland but now lives in Southampton, and his wife Renata has been helping him grow fruit and veg for the past seven years.

Sebastian Suski with world's longest cucumberGuinness World Records

"I'd grown big cucumbers but never quite long enough to beat the existing Guinness World Records title holder," Mr Suski told Guinness World Records.

He added that it can be "risky business" growing long cucumbers because you have to cut them at the right time.

"If you leave it too long, you get into the danger zone. You risk your cucumber rotting as it grows - you don't want it exploding on you," he added.

Now he has won this title, he is hoping to break more records: "I've got a few more cucumbers that are nearly ready to be cut, and some very impressive butternut squash that could well be record-breakers."

Top tips
RHS gardening genius Russ guide to making your own fruit and vegetable plot

The green-fingered gardener gave some tips too. Mr Suski said the key to growing large fruits is the seed and watering.

"The main tip make sure you've got plenty of soil and keep watering correctly.

"I never, never use cold water - use warm water on your plants.

"I'm really proud of what I achieved. I can't believe this amazing result."

Do you enjoy gardening? What fruit, vegetables or flowers are you growing at the moment? Let us know in the comments below!

