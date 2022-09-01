Scotland school closures: Hundreds of schools to close due to strike action

Getty Images

Hundreds of schools are set to close across Scotland for three days next week due to strike action.

The strikes planned for 6, 7 and 8 September involve school staff such as cleaners, janitors, pupil support classroom assistants, office and dinner staff walking out over pay.

A total of 12 councils in Scotland are expecting to be affected by the strikes which will see schools and nurseries close "in the interests of providing a safe environment for pupils and staff".

The strikes in schools follow action taken by waste workers across Scotland, including in Edinburgh where rubbish piled up on streets as bins overflowed.

The strikes in Scottish schools are because of a pay dispute between the unions - who represent workers - Unison and GMB and Cosla, an organisation representing Scottish local councils.

"We are in urgent negotiations with the employer to try to find a solution, but so far we have only had an offer of talks - we have not had a pay offer," said Johanna Baxter, the head of local government for Unison Scotland.

The action by school and early years staff will happen at the same time as a second round of bin strikes starting on 6 September as hundreds of waste workers across Scotland plan to stop work for eight days from next week.

What is a strike? A strike is when a group of workers come together and agree to stop working. Employees do this when they want to protest against something they think is unfair where they work. Strikes often happen because workers want those in charge to listen to what they want.

Councils have tried to stop the disruption by offering workers they employ a minimum wage increase of at least £1,925 for the lowest paid staff from next year.

Scotland's Deputy first minister John Swinney said: "No deal is perfect and I wish we could go further but this deal does offer significant increases for those on low pay."

But Johanna Baxter, from Unison, says that the current offer "is simply not big enough" for "the majority of our members".

Wendy Dunsmore, representing the union Unite, said: "We are hoping against all hope that the Scottish government and Cosla will see sense and get back round the table with a proper rise for the lowest paid within local authorities."

Many workers have gone on strike this year, including railway and Royal Mail staff.

The strikes are taking place as the UK experiences a cost of living crisis, meaning that everyday items, such as food and fuel are becoming very expensive for many people.