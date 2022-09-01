play
Watch Newsround

Scotland school closures: Hundreds of schools to close due to strike action

Last updated at 07:28
comments
View Comments (7)
Boy at school gate with school closed sign.Getty Images

Hundreds of schools are set to close across Scotland for three days next week due to strike action.

The strikes planned for 6, 7 and 8 September involve school staff such as cleaners, janitors, pupil support classroom assistants, office and dinner staff walking out over pay.

A total of 12 councils in Scotland are expecting to be affected by the strikes which will see schools and nurseries close "in the interests of providing a safe environment for pupils and staff".

The strikes in schools follow action taken by waste workers across Scotland, including in Edinburgh where rubbish piled up on streets as bins overflowed.

Dinner staff serving meals to school children.Getty Images
The strikes will see a number of school workers, including dinner staff, temporarily stop working because of a disagreement over pay

The strikes in Scottish schools are because of a pay dispute between the unions - who represent workers - Unison and GMB and Cosla, an organisation representing Scottish local councils.

"We are in urgent negotiations with the employer to try to find a solution, but so far we have only had an offer of talks - we have not had a pay offer," said Johanna Baxter, the head of local government for Unison Scotland.

The action by school and early years staff will happen at the same time as a second round of bin strikes starting on 6 September as hundreds of waste workers across Scotland plan to stop work for eight days from next week.

Councils have tried to stop the disruption by offering workers they employ a minimum wage increase of at least £1,925 for the lowest paid staff from next year.

Scotland's Deputy first minister John Swinney said: "No deal is perfect and I wish we could go further but this deal does offer significant increases for those on low pay."

No deal is perfect and I wish we could go further but this deal does offer significant increases for those on low pay.

John Swinney, Scotland's Deputy first minister

But Johanna Baxter, from Unison, says that the current offer "is simply not big enough" for "the majority of our members".

Wendy Dunsmore, representing the union Unite, said: "We are hoping against all hope that the Scottish government and Cosla will see sense and get back round the table with a proper rise for the lowest paid within local authorities."

We are hoping against all hope that the Scottish government and Cosla will see sense and get back round the table with a proper rise for the lowest paid

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite

Many workers have gone on strike this year, including railway and Royal Mail staff.

The strikes are taking place as the UK experiences a cost of living crisis, meaning that everyday items, such as food and fuel are becoming very expensive for many people.

More like this

protestors.

What is a strike and why do they happen?

Waste workers cleaning away rubbish in Edinburgh after bin strikes

Bin strikes: Major clean-up in Edinburgh after bin strikes

Your Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Ok I get that u may be unhappy. Fair enough. But u r affecting children's education and well-being. This is too far.

  • I have completely lost track of how many unions have striked

  • I’m in two minds about this situation. On the one hand, I believe these people should be paid more, but on the other I feel striking shouldn’t be the way of going about it. These people work in jobs that directly effect people’s lives and by striking they are disrupting them. I know that’s the whole point of a strike but it feels rather selfish.

    • Glitter Stars replied:
      The truth is unless they get paid more they'll always have frequent strikes

  • Or I hope that England schools go on strike too but then not being able too keep schools open 5 days due too costs is more understandable than a strike because of a pay rise but then they do deserve a pay rise 🤷‍♀️

  • I saw this a week ago! I do hope it happens in England ☹️Because I don't wanna go back and hopefully I might get homeschooled because going into school is draining☹️
    Maybe England can drop down too 4 days a week or 3 days (not strike related it's something to do with costs but it relates too closures)
    I know not many want what I want and I respect it but at the end of the day we can't control what happens I personally hope it happens ☹️
    4 days in school and 3 days not in school.

    • PurplePlayfulPuppy replied:
      Ok, I completely understand your point but many parents would have childcare issues if we changed school to 4 days

Top Stories

Flood water from above

World nations urged to help Pakistan after floods

comments
61
Kids filling in their 2014 World Cup Brazil sticker books

How much will it cost to complete your footie sticker book?

comments
5
mikhail gorbachev speaking at an event
play
2:18

Who was Mikhail Gorbachev and what did he do?

Newsround Home