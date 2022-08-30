Bin strikes: Major clean-up in Edinburgh after bin strikes

Lesley Martin/PA Wire

Bin strikes in Edinburgh came to an end on Tuesday and a big clean-up of the city is now underway.

Bin workers in Edinburgh were on strike, refusing to work, from 18 August until the early hours of 30 August.

The unions that represent the workers say that the government and local councils are not offering enough money for the workers to do their jobs.

Bin strikes are continuing in 13 areas of Scotland, including Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee, and are due to end on Wednesday.

But some unions have confirmed they will continue to strike after rejecting the new pay offer from councils.

Bin strikes end in Edinburgh

A clear-up operation is taking place in Edinburgh. The council said they will bring in extra people to help clear the rubbish.

It added that some residents will not have all of their waste collected for a while.

They are asking households to keep their waste "a little longer" whilst they can get the staff to help catch up.

BBC reporters in Edinburgh said the smell in the air, caused by the rotting rubbish, was very unpleasant.

A rubbish collector working on Tuesday's clean-up said the first few hours had been a "nightmare".

Public Health Scotland has warned of a human health risk because of the rubbish, offering advice on how to handle and clean up the waste, and suggesting councils decontaminate areas where bins have been overflowing.

What is a strike? A strike is when a group of workers come together and agree to stop working. Employees do this when they want to protest against something they think is unfair where they work. Strikes often happen because workers want those in charge to listen to what they want.

Strikes across Scotland

Bin strikes have taken place across many local councils in Scotland during the end of August.

The unions, who represent the workers, have been talking with councils and the government to come to a deal on pay.

Two of the unions, Unite and GMB rejected an new pay offer. Whilst Unison, another union, said they would put forward the deal to their members.

On Monday all three unions said there would be a second round of strikes. The second set of strikes are due to take place from 6 September.

Strikes have taken places across many parts of Scotland

Cosla (The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) represent the 32 local councils in Scotland. They offered a £1,925 pay increase, similar to workers in England, but only part of this payment would be added to council worker's pay going forward. Some of would be given as a one-off cost of living payment.

Mark Ferguson, chair of Unison's local government committee, said the strike action was the "last resort" and council workers are "worrying about paying their bills."

Unite industrial officer Wendy Dunsmore told Good Morning Scotland: "We are hoping against all hope that the Scottish government and Cosla will see sense and get back round the table with a proper rise for the lowest paid within local authorities.

"The offer remains unacceptable," she added.

Cosla spokesperson Katie Hagmann said: "This is already an offer which is stretching our already stretched finance like never before.

"We have done everything we possibly can to get to this stage and that this offer - which is still on the table - is as good as it gets."

The Scottish government has given £140m to councils to help increase pay for staff. They have asked both sides, the unions and the councils, for a "fair resolution" to the problem.

Many workers have gone on strike this year, including railway and Royal Mail staff.

The strikes are taking place as the UK experiences a cost of living crisis, meaning that everyday items, such as food and fuel are becoming very expensive for many people.