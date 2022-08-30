Plymouth’s kelp forest to be dedicated to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee

PA Media A swimmer enjoys a dip over the kelp forest that is to be dedicated to the Queen

A very important marine habitat in the English Channel will be dedicated to the Queen as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Located in Plymouth, the habitat is an underwater kelp forest - which are some of the world's most diverse ecosystems.

The kelp forest will be dedicated to the Queen this weekend with a special event taking place to celebrate.

Kelp, which is the name given to several species of large brown seaweed, plays a crucial role in the regulation of the atmosphere by absorbing carbon dioxide.

What is kelp and why is it important?

PA Media Did you know? Small fish and shellfish use kelp to protect their babies, like a sea nursery!

Kelp is a species of brown seaweed.

It will only grow in shallow rocky places and is really important to the environment.

Kelp absorbs carbon dioxide and protects marine life and beds during stormy harsh weather, it buffers the impact of strong waves and protects against coastal erosion.

Marine creatures use kelp as a place to hide, lay eggs and to live in. It also provides other mammals with nourishment.

How will the dedication be celebrated?

PA Media

The Plymouth Sound National Marine Park's kelp forests will be placed under the protection of the Queen's Green Canopy project, during a special event on Saturday 3 September.

The Queen's Green Canopy is a tree-planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee, which has seen more than a million trees planted so far.

As part of the celebrations, a wild swimming relay race will take place, led by Lewis Pugh, a British endurance swimmer.

Mr Pugh said: "Kelp is a hidden wonder - its magic is largely unseen. Kelp forests are extremely important ecosystems which are vital to the health of our oceans.

"It is wonderful to see Plymouth's environmental treasures recognised as part of the Queen's Green Canopy."

Navy sailors and marines will deliver a plaque to Mr Pugh and a group of wild swimmers who will swim it to shore.

To finish the plaque will be passed to some children who will swim the length of a local lido, before the plaque is finally unveiled by the Lord Mayor of Plymouth.

Elaine Hayes, chief executive of the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park, said: "The dedication of our kelp forests in this Platinum Jubilee year will help raise the profile of this species that surrounds our islands and its importance to a wider public who rarely get to see kelp forests."