Taylor Swift announces new album as she wins VMA music award

PA Media The video for All Too Well won the award for best video at the VMAs

Taylor Swift announced her new album as she won the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in New Jersey on Sunday.

The singer won several prizes at the event including the award for best video, for All Too Well (10-Minute Version).

Swift said she was "so honoured" to win the prize, and took the opportunity to tell fans her next album called 'Midnights' will be released on 21 October.

Other winners at the VMAs included Billie Eilish winning song of the year for Happier Than Ever and Harry Styles for album of the year.

'A journey through terrors and sweet dreams'

EPA Swift said she was "emboldened" by her fans to rerecord her albums

Taylor Swift made the announcement in the final moments of the show, as she accepted the award for best video.

"I'm so honoured to have been recognised alongside such amazing artists and directors, she said.

"I'm just so proud of what we made and with every second of this moment and we wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it wasn't for the fans."

More Taylor Swift news: Taylor Swift fills Blank Space on Uni course

Taylor told the audience: "I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on October 21."

She later released further details of the album on her Twitter, describing the new album as a "collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams".

Harry's House

Getty Images Styles appeared in a video message, thanking his fans for voting for him to win album of the year

Harry Styles was the only British artist to win an award on the night, taking home album of the year - maybe it will sit proudly on a shelf in 'Harry's house'.

The singer appeared via video link, despite being "just down the road" performing at the famous US arena of Madison Square Garden in New York.

This year's VMAs took place less than an hour away at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

"Thank you so so much for this award," he said in a video message. "I know this is a fan-voted award, I'd like to say thank you to all of my fans who voted, thank you so so much, I obviously wouldn't be holding this if it wasn't for you.

"I'm sorry I can't be on stage with you tonight, I'm about to go on stage just down the road, but I hope you're having a wonderful evening."