Seven-year-old Archie is a record-breaking DJ who dreams of playing Glastonbury.

In 2019 DJ Archie was named the world's youngest club DJ by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Archie is no stranger to big crowds having played to more than 20,000 people, and now he wants to play at one of the biggest festivals in the world - Glastonbury!

He says he loves "the beats and the drops" and his dad, John, describes him as an "amazing, amazing kid".

You can check out Archie's skills and beats right here!