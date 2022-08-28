Pakistan: Huge floods affect towns and villages

Getty Images Rescue workers have been using boats and helicopters to rescue people

Officials in Pakistan have asked for more international aid, after severe floods have hit the country.

The flooding has been caused by the Indus River, a huge river which burst its banks after an intense period of rain during the monsoon season, as well as extra water from melted glaciers.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz has said that the floods have affected more than 33 million people - that's around 1 in 7 people - destroying or badly damaging almost a million homes.

Emergency services have been helping to rescue people using boats and helicopters.

The country's National Disaster Management Authority said that more than 1,000 people have died so far as a result of the monsoon rains.

The government has issued warnings to the thousands of people living near to the river, ordering them to evacuate their homes, to safety.

Authorities have warned that more flooding is on the way over the next few days.

Getty Images Volunteers have been handing out food and water to families who have lost their homes because of the flooding

The US, UK, United Arab Emirates and other countries have all sent aid to help the country, but officials have said that more is needed.

The UK government has sent around £1.5 million for the relief effort.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK Minister of State for South and Central Asia said: "My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families, and I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the relief efforts. We are also working directly with the Pakistan authorities to establish what further assistance and support they require. The UK stands with the people of Pakistan during this time of need."

Getty Images Families have been urged to evacuate their homes in areas that are likely to flood

Pakistan's prime minister has said this year's flooding is similar to that of 2010-2011 - which was the worst flooding the country had ever seen.

Officials in Pakistan have said climate change is to blame for the devastation.

But poor local government planning, and buildings in areas prone to seasonal flooding are also said to be a factor.