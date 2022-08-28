Heatwave: The impact of China's worst drought on record

Getty Images

A month-long heatwave and record low rainfall has resulted in China's worst drought on record.

The extreme temperatures are forecast to continue until the end of August.

Parts of the riverbed along the Yangtze, China's longest river are totally dry and low river levels have also caused electricity supply problems.

Other lakes fed by the Yangtze, including Dongting Lake in Hunan province, have also shrunk dramatically which has been causing difficulties for farmers.

In some areas of central and southwest China, authorities have been attempting to try to make rain fall, by launching rockets carrying chemicals into the sky, according to reports from local media.

Electricity shortage

Millions of residents have also been hit with blackouts, as lots of the power is generated by hydropower or water.

But with the water levels in reservoirs currently down by as much as half, after the drought conditions, they have been struggling to generate any energy.

It has meant emergency measures to try and save electricity including enforced blackouts, factories closing, shops reducing opening hours and office buildings switching off air conditioning.

Getty Images People walk in the darkness at the Taikoo Li shopping complex as many lights are switched off to save energy in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China

Water shortages

Getty Images Parts of Poyang Lake have become exposed by the drought

Summer rainfall in the Yangtze river basin is the lowest since records began in 1961, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources.

Lakes fed by the Yangtze, such as the Dongting Lake in Hunan province in central China, have shrunk dramatically in an area where the water is needed for farming to grow crops.

And across the country, the drought poses a threat to China's autumn supplies, with thousands of acres' of crops already lost in Sichuan province.

Getty Images Exposed water channels in Poyang Lake

In the East of the country, China's largest freshwater lake, Poyang Lake in Jiangxi province, has also shrunk by about 75% according to local authorities.

The low water level has also affected drinking water supplies in local communities, forcing the authorities to release water from nearby gorges and reservoirs to top-up supplies.

Forest fires

Getty Images Smoke and flames rise from a mountain during a wildfire in Chongqing central China

Heatwaves in the area have also broken records, according to China's National Climate Centre with the Beibei district reaching a new record temperature of 45 degrees last week.

Several forest fires have broken out across the country with other areas on high alert with the high temperatures predicted to continue until the end of August.