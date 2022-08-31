Royal Mail: Second day of postal workers strike

Getty Images

Many Royal Mail workers are preparing to go on strike for a second day on Wednesday.

This follows a previous strike day on Friday, which saw 115,000 postal workers refusing to work in protest over pay.

As a result of the strikes, the Royal Mail wre forced to rely on a small number of staff to deliver high priority packages like medicines and Covid tests.

Workers who are part of the trade union are hoping that the strikes will encourage Royal Mail management to offer better pay and working conditions.

Who is striking?

Around 115,000 Royal Mail workers across 1,500 locations in the UK are taking part in strikes across four different days.

They are striking because they are unhappy with the pay offer the Royal Mail has offered - a rise of 5.5%.

But the unions who represent the Royal Mail workers say this is not enough to help their members cope with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Dave Ward, who is the general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) who represent lots of the postal workers, said: "Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.

He said people "can't keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks".

Ricky finds out more about the cost of living crisis

But Royal Mail managers say that unions are asking for too much when the Royal Mail is already struggling.

Ricky McAulay, operations director at the company, said that they were in a difficult position.

"The CWU rejected our offer worth up to 5.5 per cent for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years," he said.

"In a business that is currently losing £1 million a day, we can only fund this offer by agreeing the changes that will pay for it."

Royal Mail have said that they will do what they can "to keep services running" but that they will not be able to keep up with the usual day-to-day demand with a small team.

Other strike days are planned for Thursday 8 September and Friday 9 September.

What is the Royal Mail?

Royal Mail is one of Britain's oldest companies. It was founded in 1516, when King Henry VIII was on the throne!

The job of the Royal Mail was to deliver letters, packages and other kinds of post across the country.

At first it only served the monarchy, but in 1635 it became an official service for the public.

For hundreds of years it was owned and run by the government.

But in 2013, the Royal Mail was privatised - this means it was no longer managed and run by the government, and it instead became an independent company.

What challenges are the Royal Mail facing?

The Royal Mail said it has had to adapt as technology has changed the way we use postal services.

In the past, people relied on postal services like the Royal Mail for all sorts of important communications - whether that was sending letters to loved ones, paying bills, or receiving important notices.

Many of these kinds of communication are now done over the phone or via the internet.

Today, the Royal Mail is relied on more for sending packages mainly because of something called e-commerce, or simply put - online shopping.

But this is a more expensive and complex service than sending a letter.

There are also lots of companies that offer postal services, that the Royal Mail needs to compete against which has put some pressure on the Royal Mail's services.

In the year leading up to March 2021, Royal Mail received 1 million complaints in the year - the highest number in ten years!

Many of the complaints were about delays and slow delivery times.

The Royal Mail said that they had struggled with normal operations because of the coronavirus pandemic, with many workers sick and self-isolating over the year.