Energy crisis: What do all the words mean?

You may have heard words or phrases in the news like 'cost of living' or 'energy crisis' a lot lately.

That's because the cost of everyday things are going up, and for millions of people in across the UK that includes things like heating homes or putting the lights on.

From listening to adults speaking or keeping to up date with Newsround, you might be coming across a lot of new words or phrases that you haven't heard before.

So, here's some of the key terms and what they really mean.

If there are other complicated words relating to the energy crisis and you want to know what they mean, let us know in the comments below.

Bill

A bill is a statement of how much money is owed for a good or a service you've received.

Energy bills include how much gas, electricity or a combination of both has been used and the amount that needs to be paid for using that amount of energy.

Cost of living

Ricky finds out more about the cost of living crisis

The cost of living is the amount of money that a person needs to buy food, clothing, heat their home or other basic things. At the moment the cost of living is going up, which means it's more difficult for some grown-ups to afford certain things.

Find out more about the cost of living crisis.

Direct debit

Getty Images

A direct debit is an arrangement made with a bank that allows money to be paid from someone's bank account on agreed dates. Adults often set up direct debits to pay monthly bills.

Energy

Energy is used in homes for things like heating, cooking and the use of appliances such as televisions. Electricity and natural gas are the most-used energy sources in UK homes.

Energy regulator

Ofgem is the energy regulator in Great Britain and they decide how much energy companies can charge.

Northern Ireland has a separate regulator called NIAUR (The Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation), responsible for regulating the electricity, gas, water and sewerage industries there.

Economy

Getty Images

The economy involves making and buying products. You may have heard people refer to "the economy", which often means a specific country's economy.

A good economy is generally one where there are lots of good-paying jobs, and businesses are selling things and making money. A bad economy is one where people are losing jobs, can't afford things and businesses are struggling to make money.

Electricity

Electricity is used to power things in homes and is created by generators which can be powered by fossil fuels such as gas, coal, oil, or renewable energy such as wind, water or solar power.

Gas

Getty Images

Gas is a type of energy used inside homes and businesses for things like heating and cooking. The UK gets more than a third (42%) of its energy from burning natural gas.

There are a number of reasons for the cost of gas going up, for example an increase in demand for energy with businesses reopening following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another reason is the war is Ukraine. Since many countries are no longer using gas supplied by Russia, there is greater demand and a higher cost for gas supplied from other places.

Household

Getty Images

A household is all the people living in one home. You might hear the phrase, "household energy costs" - for example that is the cost of energy used by everyone living in one home.

Inflation

Getty Images Inflation can mean the cost of things like food can go up

Inflation is a change in the value of products - meaning they cost more.

It also means that money people have earned or saved has less value, because with prices going up, it's more expensive to buy items such as food.

You can read more about what causes inflation here.

Interest rates

Interest rates means the cost of borrowing money. Many people or businesses depend on borrowed money, loaned by banks, to help them pay for certain things.

The interest is extra money that they need to also pay back along with the money they have borrowed. The interest rate is normally a percentage of the original amount.

So higher interest rates mean people end up paying much more money back to the bank than they borrowed in the first place.

Pre-paid meter

This is a way that some adults pay for a certain amount of gas or electricity in advance before they have actually used it.

It's a bit like having a pay-as-you-go mobile phone, with a certain amount paid for until it runs out and needs to be topped up.

Getty Images

Price Cap

The price cap is the maximum amount that energy companies can charge for the use of gas and electricity.

It's set by Ofgem, the energy regulator and applies to around 24 million homes in England, Scotland and Wales.

Ofgem has announced a rise of 80% on the current energy price cap, that means energy companies can charge more and the average yearly cost for homes will rise to £3,549 from October.

It is currently reviewed twice a year to reflect the costs to suppliers of supplying electricity and gas but this will change to every three months as of October.

In Northern Ireland the market is regulated differently from the rest of the UK. Instead of setting a price cap for all the energy companies together the regulator looks at what each company individually wants to charge, and either says yes or no.

Taxes

Getty Images Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have promised tax cuts if they become prime minister

Taxes are one way the government can raise money to pay for things.

Income tax is charged on money earned in wages from jobs. Corporation tax is a charge on a company's profits.

National Insurance contributions pay for things like healthcare, and both employers and employees pay it.

Value-added tax (VAT) is an added charge on sales of goods and services based on the value of the item sold, and is added to the price you pay at the till.

Council tax is a charge issued by local authorities to people living in a certain area, and is based on the value of the home and the number of people in a household. It is used to pay for local services, such as bin collection and street lights.

Unit

Getty Images

Units are used to calculate energy bills and is the price for each kWh (kilowatt hour) - a measure of how much energy, electricity and gas is being used per hour.

Customers can often check this on an electricity of gas meter in their homes.

Wholesale

The wholesale cost of energy is the price that companies pay to buy energy at before supplying it to homes.

Wholesale energy costs have increased for companies and is another reason household energy bills are going up too.