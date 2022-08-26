Champions League draw: Find out who is playing who

Footie fans are impatiently waiting for the start of the 2022/23 Champions League group stage following Thursday night's draw.
Thirty-two of Europe's top clubs have now been split into eight groups - with only two clubs from each group making it to the knockout stage.
The Group A draw has caused lots of excitement for fans of UK football, with last year's Champions League finalists Liverpool going head-to-head with top Scottish club Rangers.
Despite competing in leagues in England and Scotland, the two clubs have only played each other once in history, so there's a big buzz around their upcoming match.
The group stage is due to start on 6 September.
We've got the total breakdown of which clubs will be playing in the group stages so read on to find out more!
The Uefa Champions League is a competition that's held between a group of European football clubs every year.
A total of 32 clubs make it to the group stage, at which point they are split into eight groups of four teams.
To take part in the Champions League, a team must come from a country that is part of Uefa - the Union of European Football Associations.
The winning team is awarded the European Champion Clubs Cup, gold medals and a lot of prize money!
Six clubs out of the 32 that made it to the group stage are from the UK - Celtic, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur.
Scottish club Rangers are through to the group stage for the first time in 12 years.
Rangers' Scottish rivals Celtic meanwhile will be facing 14-time winners Real Madrid
Group C has not one, not two, but three former Championship winners - Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan.
Meanwhile other English sides in Europe include Arsenal and Manchester United who are playing in the Europa League.
United will face Spain's Real Sociedad, Moldovan side FC Sheriff and Omonia Nicosia from Cyprus in Group E, and Arsenal will play Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt from Norway and Swiss side FC Zurich in Group A.
West Ham and Hearts are the British teams competing in the Europa Conference League this season.
The Hammers are in a group with Belgian side Anderlecht, FCSB of Romania and Danes Silkeborg IF, while Edinburgh side Hearts face Italians Fiorentina, Turkish team Istanbul Basaksehir and FK RFS of Latvia.
Which team would you like to see win in Europe this year?
Let us know in the comments.
