play
Watch Newsround

Go behind the scenes at Notting Hill Carnival!

This bank holiday weekend sees the return of Notting Hill Carnival - after two years when it wasn't held due to the pandemic.

It's all about celebrating Caribbean heritage, arts and culture, including music, food and dancing!

This is one of the world's largest carnivals with more than two million people heading to the streets of west London to get involved.

Before it begins there's a lot of planning involved, so Ynique and Na'ilah have been showing us some of the preparations.

Watch more videos

Go behind the scenes at Notting Hill Carnival!
Video

Go behind the scenes at Notting Hill Carnival!

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant
Video

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'
Video

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

How do you help a lion with ear ache?
Video

How do you help a lion with ear ache?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Cats, dogs and a baby panda!
Video

Happy News: Cats, dogs and a baby panda!

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show
Video

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Your Planet
Video

Your Planet

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!
Video

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Top Stories

Lightbulb

Why millions of people are facing higher energy bills

comments
perseus-galaxy-cluster.

What does a black hole sound like?

comments
postal worker opening a royal mail van to get packages

Why your postie might be on strike today

comments
Newsround Home