This bank holiday weekend sees the return of Notting Hill Carnival - after two years when it wasn't held due to the pandemic.

It's all about celebrating Caribbean heritage, arts and culture, including music, food and dancing!

This is one of the world's largest carnivals with more than two million people heading to the streets of west London to get involved.

Before it begins there's a lot of planning involved, so Ynique and Na'ilah have been showing us some of the preparations.