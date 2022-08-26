Sarina Wiegman wins Uefa Coach of the Year award

Getty Images Wiegman became the first coach to win the Women's European Championship with two different countries

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named women's Uefa Coach of the Year 2021-22 after leading the Lionesses to a historic victory at the Euros.

Sarina was up against Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor, who guided the French side to their eighth Champions League title, and Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg for the award.

Earlier this month the manager led England to their first major tournament success since the 1966 men's World Cup.

"Things have been set in place and gone very well since I started with the team in September," Wiegman said in response to winning the award.

"We've really enjoyed it and we've performed at our highest level.

"Now we are looking forward again. Hopefully we qualify for the World Cup and then next year we go to the World Cup and try to improve the game, perform ourselves and enjoy the game of course."

Who else won at the UEFA awards?

Getty Images/ UEFA

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema picked up the men's Player of the Year Awards.

Karim, who is a leading contender for this year's Ballon d'Or, scored 27 goals in the Spanish league, nine more than any other player, while also scoring 15 in the Champions League.

His manager Carlo Ancelotti was named as the men's Coach of the Year.

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas claimed the women's Player of the Year award for a consecutive year.

The Spaniard beat Arsenal and England forward Beth Mead - the Euros golden boot winner - and VfL Wolfsburg and Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf to the award.