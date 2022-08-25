play
Ladybirds just as important for environment as bees

Last updated at 16:21
comments
Ladybird.Getty Images

Bees often get the credit when it comes to their importance to the environment, but there's an unsung hero of the insect world... ladybirds!

Many species of ladybird play an important role in protecting plants, including crops from other plant damaging and sap-sucking insects called aphids.

There are more than 6,000 species of ladybird around the world with 47 found in the UK.

But, just like bees, new research shows that ladybirds need help to be able to survive and thrive in the face of the threat of climate change.

The research has revealed concern that insects, including ladybirds, all over the world may be in decline due to human activities.

Ladybird eating aphid.Getty Images
Ladybirds eat smaller insects called aphids. Aphids are bad for human grown crops because they suck sap from plants damaging them

Efforts to help other insects such as bees have also been good for ladybirds, and experts believe that more research and a better understanding could help them even more.

Dr António Onofre Soares, a lead researcher at University of the Azores says: "This paper brings together a global community to consider the status of ladybirds and how they fit into the bigger insect picture around the world.

"We hope the result will be that ladybirds become a larger part of the conservation agenda."

As well as public involvement, the research also highlights how environmental change and loss of habitat is impacting ladybirds.

What can you do to help ladybirds?
ladybird flying.Getty Images

Professor Helen Roy, an ecologist at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology was also a key part of the study.

She said researchers need to "increase our understanding" of the ways in which climate change and land-use is causing a decline in the insects' numbers.

We need to act fast and act together.

Professor Helen Roy, UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology

But she also has said that "everyone can make a difference and contribute to the conservation of ladybirds and other insects".

So what can we do to help? If you have a garden, one step could be making sure there are flowers that can give the insect the nectar they need in the periods they are most active, for example spring and summer

Boy looking at ladybird through a magnifying glass.Getty Images

Another step could be and leaving pest species on plants and vegetables for ladybirds to feed on.

During colder months, leaves left on the ground provide a place for the ladybirds to live during winter so you don't have to sweep them all up and get rid of them.

Do you have any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.

