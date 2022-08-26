play
Why your postie might be on strike today

Last updated at 06:36
postal worker opening a royal mail van to get packagesGetty Images

If you're waiting to receive a letter in the mail today, you may have to wait a little while longer.

On Friday, 115,000 Royal Mail workers will not be working as part of a protest over pay.

It is the first of four days of strikes. More walkouts are planned on 31 August and on 8 and 9 September.

This is the latest in a series of strikes that have been happening this summer as the UK experiences a cost of living crisis.

Ricky finds out more about the cost of living crisis

The union that represents Royal Mail workers says that workers need a pay rise that to help them afford to pay for everyday things - like food and household bills - that are getting more expensive.

This is because inflation is forcing the cost of goods and services to rise in the UK and across the world.

Royal Mail apologised its customers for the strike action saying it had plans in place to minimise problems for customers.

They say they will be trying their best to deliver important packages, including medicine and tracked packages, where they can.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Oh no, a lot of people are unhappy about their pay, so this is an issue we definitely need to solve!

  • I’ve already had post today so not a problem for me xx

  • Why is everyone going on strike !

    • Historygirl8 replied:
      Ikr!! Xx

