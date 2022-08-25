play
Elephant's first steps pictured hours after birth

An Asian elephant has been pictured taking its first steps just hours after being born.

Keepers at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire have described the birth as "a massive success" for conservation of the endangered species.

The calf has not yet been named but she and her mother Donna are said to be doing well with the support of the rest of the herd.

Deputy team leader of elephants Mark Howes said: "To say we’re delighted by the arrival of this calf is just a huge understatement. This little infant is a really important addition to the European-wide endangered species breeding programme for Asian elephants."

