Sewage: Chester Zoo boss speaks out on risk to wildlife

Getty Images The Dee is a 70-mile-long river which runs through the city of Chester

The boss of Chester Zoo has written an open letter to the water company Welsh Water criticising the "unacceptable discharge of sewage" dumped into the river Dee.

In the letter Jamie Christon says dumping sewage into the river which runs through Chester, puts wildlife at risk.

He also explained that he place where the sewage was released is only a couple of miles upstream from an area of special protection, where there are a number of endangered species.

Why has sewage been released into rivers?

The UK has recently experienced very dry weather followed by heavy rain in many places.

Weather like this can put pressure on sewage systems because of the high volumes of rainwater running into drains and into the sewer system.

Sewers are designed to release sewage - made up of things like poo and wee - into rivers, or the sea, at times of heavy rainfall or snow melt to prevent it backing up and coming out into homes and streets.

These discharges, which are also known as storm overflows are legal but campaigners are say they are happening far too often and not just when there is heavy rain.

What effect does it have on wildlife?

The water and riverbanks are home to plants, fish and insect life and are essential to biodiversity - but sewage could destroy these habitats.

In his letter to Welsh Water, which has a treatment plant on the river Dee, the CEO of Chester Zoo talks about a number of rare birds which can be found on the Dee.

Getty Images The curlew is one of the birds which can be found on the river Dee

He also says the wastewater could affect a critically endangered species of fly.

The River Dee is the only known place where the Yellow Sally Stonefly is known to be found, after being discovered there in 2017.

Mr Christon said that while the zoo can work towards bringing back species like the stonefly "we are ultimately reliant on there being a clean and healthy environment along the river itself to allow a successful restoration of populations in the wild".

He also added that creatures like the stonefly are essential to the aquatic food chain.

Sewage discharge at any point along the river presents a significant threat to these species and to those higher up the food chain such as fish and otters Jamie Christon , CEO of Chester Zoo

What is being done to stop this happening?

Mr Christon has acknowledged in the letter that the recent dry weather has put pressures on the wastewater system, but says there are alternatives to releasing sewage into the river.

Campaigners are concerned about the impact of sewage on British rivers and seas

He has suggested instead having a more sustainable drainage systems which can manage storm water locally, and as close to the source as possible.

Welsh Water told Newsround that most of the sewers were built over 100 years ago, which means they were designed to collect both rain water that runs off gutters, drains and roads - as well as sewage from people's homes (from their sinks, baths and toilets) together.

But that while sewage water had been released "it's important to remember that lots of it is rain water".

Welsh Water added that is "working closely with the Local Authority in trying to manage that surface water and prevent it from entering the sewers in the first place".

Where else is affected?

Getty Images People have been told to avoid going into the water at beaches around the UK including Cornwall

It's not just rivers that have been affected, pollution warnings have been issued for almost 50 beaches in England and Wales.

On Thursday three members of the European Parliament (MEPs) said the UK is threatening health and marine life on the French coast by allowing sewage to be dumped in the Channel and the North sea.

The French MEPs say the UK is neglecting its environmental commitments.

British water companies have said they are investing in solving the problem.