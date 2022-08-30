play
Watch Newsround

Music, dance and amazing costumes at the Notting Hill Carnival!

This bank holiday weekend saw the return of the Notting Hill Carnival; one the biggest carnivals on the planet.

The carnival takes place in London, where around two million people head to the streets to celebrate Caribbean culture with music, dancing, food and amazing costumes.

The carnival was postponed for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this year it returned and thousands of children have been taking part in the parades and festivities.

Shanequa took a trip to the carnival to capture some of the excitement.

Watch more videos

Music, dance and amazing costumes at the Notting Hill Carnival!
Video

Music, dance and amazing costumes at the Notting Hill Carnival!

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant
Video

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'
Video

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

How do you help a lion with ear ache?
Video

How do you help a lion with ear ache?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show
Video

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Your Planet
Video

Your Planet

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!
Video

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Top Stories

floods.

Huge floods hit Pakistan

comments
Taylor Swift accepting her VMA

Taylor Swift announces new album as she wins VMA music award

comments
Telescope
play
1:54

A beginner's guide to astronomy

Newsround Home