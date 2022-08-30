This bank holiday weekend saw the return of the Notting Hill Carnival; one the biggest carnivals on the planet.

The carnival takes place in London, where around two million people head to the streets to celebrate Caribbean culture with music, dancing, food and amazing costumes.

The carnival was postponed for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this year it returned and thousands of children have been taking part in the parades and festivities.

Shanequa took a trip to the carnival to capture some of the excitement.