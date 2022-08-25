Mamma Mia! Harry and Meghan adopt pet beagle

GettyImages/ Beagle Freedom Project Harry and Meghan have adopted rescue dog Mamma Mia or 'Mia' for short

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new member of their family - a regal beagle called Mamma Mia!

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly adopted the rescue dog from the Beagle Freedom Project in California.

The seven-year-old had been taken from a animal breeding facility alongside 4,000 other beagles in one of the US' biggest dog rescue efforts.

Mamma Mia, or Mia for short, is indeed a mamma! She came to the rescue charity with her eight puppies.

The Los Angeles Times reported Harry and Meghan made an after-hours visit to meet the dogs and were determined to take an adult dog rather than a puppy, as they can be harder to find homes for.

Getty Images Around 4000 beagles were rescued from a facility in Virginia

Mia was rescued from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this month after it was shut down by authorities for animal cruelty.

The beagles that were bred there were sold to laboratories to be used in research and medical testing.

Inspectors found dogs at the facility were often badly treated and the company was accused of animal rights violations.

Nearly 4,000 beagles were taken in by charities, that then put them up for adoption.

Both Harry and Meghan are big dog lovers.

Meghan already has a rescue beagle called Guy who travelled from the US to the UK with her when she married Harryand a Labrador Shepherd called Bogart.

Along with Harry and Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet, Mia will have lots of company in her new home!