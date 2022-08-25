Junior Eurovision: BBC to show contest on TV for first time

EPA Welsh singer Manw performs in Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2018

For the very first time, the BBC will be broadcasting the Junior Eurovision Song Contest on TV and online.

The competition will be held on 11 December with young people aged between nine and 14 competing to be named the winner.

It's been held every year since 2003 and this time Armenia will host after their singer Maléna's won in 2021.

It's similar to the adult competition, with the winner decided by a panel of judges as well as votes cast online from people all over the world.

EBU Maléna was named the winner of the last contest in 2021

Who will represent the UK this year?

This will be the first time that the UK has sent a representative since 2005, although Wales have previously sent singers to take part, most recently Erin Mai in 2019.

A singer has not yet been chosen to represent the UK at this year's competition, but the BBC says they are in "the process" of selecting someone.

I am beyond excited to bring the Junior Eurovision Song Contest to the BBC for the first time. Patricia Hidalgo , Director of Children's and Education

Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children's and Education said and to showcase the diverse young musical talent from across Europe for children and their families to discover and enjoy together".

The competition will be shown on the BBC, CBBC and on iPlayer.

Next year, the UK will be hosting Eurovision Song Contest for the first time since 1998.

As runners up in the 2022 competition, the UK will be hosting the on behalf of winning country Ukraine, who are unable to host because of the ongoing war with Russia.

