17-year old is youngest pilot to fly around the world solo!

At just 17, Mack Rutherford has become the worlds youngest person to fly around the world alone, in a small aircraft!

It took him five months to fly across 52 countries and he completed his flight at Sofia in Bulgaria.

Mack didn't have the smoothest of journeys as he hit sandstorms in Sudan and even spent a night on an uninhabited Pacific island.

On completing his trip Mack said "follow your dreams, no matter how old you are".

What was Mack's solo journey like?

He set of from Bulgaria, in a Shark - a high-performance ultralight aircraft on March 23, 2022.

Mack flew to 52 countries over five months, going through Europe, Asia, Africa, the US and across two oceans.

He began the last leg of his journey from the UK at Wick in Scotland before landing back in Bulgaria to finish his trip!

Mack says he faced airport closures in India and extreme heat in Dubai and one night he slept in a shed beside a runway after what he described as "hairy moment" passing through a low cloud and rain.

Mack now holds two Guinness World Records!

One for being the youngest solo pilot to fly around the world and the other for being the youngest to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.

A family of flyers!

Mack comes from a family of flyers.

His older sister, Zara became the youngest ever woman to fly around the world solo last year and she said she gave him some advice on what route to take.

"Our parents called him every day, and I joined in those conversations, " Zara explained.

"I gave him advice on the route, on the flight, so that I could be useful to him."

Mack and Zara's parents are also pilots and the family's love for flying goes back five generations!

Mack's describes his great-grandmother as "amongst the first South African women to learn to fly".

What's next for Mack?

In an interview with CNN before he finished his journey Mack said: "I'm going to keep flying. I'm thinking of something like the air force, but I'm nowhere 100% sure on anything.

"After I finish this I've just got to focus on school and try and catch up as much as I can."

Mack's parents are both British but Mack has spent most of his life in Belgium where he is also a citizen.

On his school website his personal statement reads: "you don't need to be an adult to do incredible things".