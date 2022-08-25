Rangers are into the Champions League group stage for first time since 2010

Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Rangers will join Celtic in the group stages of the Champions League for the first time in 15 years.

It's after they beat Dutch side PSV Eindhoven 0-1 on Wednesday 24 August, and 3-2 over both their matches.

The key moment came when Rangers' Malik Tillman got hold of a bad PSV pass and set up Antonio Colak to score his fifth goal in eight games. After that PSV had a series of chances but couldn't score, meaning Rangers went through.

Rangers will find out in the Champion's League draw later on Thursday who they will play, from some of football's biggest names.

It's been five years without a Scottish representative in the Champions League group stage.

It's also been over ten years since rangers took part, and an even longer, 15-year wait, since two Scottish teams took part in the same season.

After an run to the Europa League final last season, which ended with disappointment, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team and its fans can now look forward to testing themselves on the biggest stage.

SNS

The manager has now guided Rangers to six wins from six in two-legged European knockout ties.

Also important to the club will be the minimum £25m bonus which will now come their way.

"It is a very proud moment," said manager, and former Rangers player, Giovanni van Bronckhorst. "I know what it means for the fans, for the club, to be playing in the highest level in Europe, competing with the best teams.

"It comes close to being the best moment [of my career] because of where Rangers have come from. Ten years ago we were at our lowest point and it has taken a lot of work, energy and time from a lot of people to build the club back to this level."