GCSE results day for thousands of students

Thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be finding out the results of their GCSE examinations today.

And this year is a big deal, as it's the first year that students have returned to timed exams instead of teacher assessments.

It's thought that grades will be lower this year on average now that the tests have been marked by exam boards.

But for many students, it will be a really exciting day and may help to decide what they would like to do in the future.

What are GCSEs?

GCSE stands for General Certificate of Secondary Education, and can be taken in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, students do not do GCSEs. Instead they sit Scottish Qualifications Certificates or SQCs.

GCSEs are exams you can take between the age of 14 and 16, though you can take them at any age and some very smart people have taken them even earlier!

Most students sit their GCSE examinations in Year 11.

You can take examinations in all sorts of subjects, but there are three subjects that all students have to take - maths, English and science, worth five GCSEs together.

Grading is different across the three nations that sit for GCSEs.

In England, students are given numbered results, with 9 being the highest possible grade and 1 being the lowest.

But in Northern Ireland and Wales, students are given letters with A* being the highest possible grade and G being the lowest.

A U means "ungraded" in all nations.

How can I support someone who is expecting results back today?

This day will be bringing lots of mixed emotions for people expecting results.

There may be excitement, anxiety, happiness, sadness or frustration.

If someone you know is getting results today and they're feeling scared or anxious, you can support them by:

Telling them that you're there to listen if they need to talk

Distracting them with conversation, games or their favourite food or movie

Offering to give them space if they need to be alone

Accepting the way that they feel - whether that is good or bad

Celebrating the things that they're proud of

If you have any positive wishes you want to send to people expecting results today, share them in the comments!