Northern Ireland wallaby returns home after going on-the-run

Last updated at 18:14
Wallaby Winnie with the searchersGlenpark Estate
Winnie was found by searchers using a night vision camera, her owner says

An escaped wallaby that had been on-the-run since Sunday has been reunited with her owner.

The wallaby, named Winnie got out of her enclosure by jumping over a fence in County Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

But it doesn't look like she went too far afield on her adventures, after being on Wednesday near to where she had escaped.

Or perhaps she just missed her owner and decided to come back herself!

Her owner Richard Beattie had certainly been missing Winne from her home in the Glenpark Estate.

He said he was "over the moon to have her back".

WallabyRichard Beattie

Wallabies, live in the wild in Australia, and are members of the marsupial species. They are smaller than kangaroos and are about 1m (3ft) tall on average.

Richard said he would like to thank those who has supported the search for the "little rascal on her little adventure".

"We couldn't be happier, and can whole heartedly assure you Winnie is none the worse after the great escape," he said.

Dozens of people celebrated Winnie's return on social media, after she was eventually found using night-vision technology.

Without the specialist equipment, Richard thinks they might still be searching for Winnie.

"She had been sitting in the long, long overgrown grass, covered by it. We know that's where she has been but every time we got close she just kept running through it," Mr Beattie said.

"We knew we would get her, it was just a matter of when and where."

WallabyAndy Catlin / EyeEm/Getty Images

Winnie has also been reunited with Jeffrey, another wallaby who lives at the Glenpark Estate enclosure.

"Jeffrey is just as delighted as I am," Mr Beattie added.

