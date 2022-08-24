play
Watch Newsround

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are moving to a new school

Last updated at 16:23
comments
View Comments
Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.Getty Images
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving to a new school.

It follows the announcement that the family is soon to move out of Kensington Palace to Windsor where they will live closer to the Queen.

The royal princes and princess will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from next term.

Since they were born, the three children have lived at Kensington Palace which sits in the middle of Hyde Park in central London and both Charlotte and George previously went to the nearby Thomas's Battersea school.

However, it's thought that William and Kate made the decision to relocate so that their children can have more freedom and privacy.

Lambrook School.Lambrook School
The royal princes and princess will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from next term

Lambrook School is a private school that teaches children aged from three to 13.

It's situated on 52 acres (nearly 35 football pitches) of land and the school website says it encourages outdoor learning by giving children the chance to "explore, play, learn and of course, to get muddy!"

According to BBC Royal expert Nicholas Witchell, the cost for three children to go there as day pupils could be as much as £50,000 per year.

The royal princes and princess also have relatives who attended the school, more than 140 years ago, in 1878, two of Queen Victoria's grandsons, Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein, were pupils at Lambrook.

During their time at the school, Queen Victoria used to travel from Windsor Castle to Lambrook to watch her grandsons in plays and cricket matches at the school.

More like this

Prince William
image

Prince William: Through the years

Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

rubbish bin piled high with rubbish as a man walks past

Bin strikes to go ahead across Scotland

comments
10
Derek Skipper photographed holding a calculator

92-year-old student waits for his GCSE maths results

comments
6
dogs listening to music

What music does your pet enjoy listening to?

comments
39
Newsround Home