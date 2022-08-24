Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are moving to a new school

Getty Images Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving to a new school.

It follows the announcement that the family is soon to move out of Kensington Palace to Windsor where they will live closer to the Queen.

The royal princes and princess will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from next term.

Since they were born, the three children have lived at Kensington Palace which sits in the middle of Hyde Park in central London and both Charlotte and George previously went to the nearby Thomas's Battersea school.

However, it's thought that William and Kate made the decision to relocate so that their children can have more freedom and privacy.

Lambrook School is a private school that teaches children aged from three to 13.

It's situated on 52 acres (nearly 35 football pitches) of land and the school website says it encourages outdoor learning by giving children the chance to "explore, play, learn and of course, to get muddy!"

According to BBC Royal expert Nicholas Witchell, the cost for three children to go there as day pupils could be as much as £50,000 per year.

The royal princes and princess also have relatives who attended the school, more than 140 years ago, in 1878, two of Queen Victoria's grandsons, Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein, were pupils at Lambrook.

During their time at the school, Queen Victoria used to travel from Windsor Castle to Lambrook to watch her grandsons in plays and cricket matches at the school.