How are the bin strikes in Edinburgh affecting people?

Angie Brown

People are being asked to store rubbish at home as bin and waste collections stop across Scotland because of a disagreement over pay.

The strike action will affect people living in 21 council areas and comes after bin workers have already stopped collecting waste in Edinburgh.

It's meant mounds of rubbish have piled up next to bins in the streets of the capital city during the world-famous Edinburgh Festival, with many street performers and festival staff litter picking to try and keep the city clean.

Find out more about the bin strikes in Scotland: Bin strikes to go ahead across Scotland

What are people doing with their rubbish?

Storing waste at home

One resident put a sign on a bin to tell people not to add to it

In Edinburgh, where the bin strike has been ongoing for several days, people are being asked not to add to already full bins.

Instead, if all nearby bins are full, they're being advised to store their waste at home, in their back yard, or garden if they have one.

Bags should not be left next to bins, the advice says, because they can attract animals such as seagulls or even rats and will often spill out onto the street if the waste bag becomes torn.

Angie Brown

People are also being told not to put any bins outside their homes, as those collections have been stopped too.

The council says: "Please keep your waste safe, secure and away from pavements and roads. Consider using a garage, garden or driveway and ensure strong bin bags are properly secured."

Terry Levinthal from Edinburgh conservation charity The Cockburn Association says: "Don't put [your bin] out - there is no sense in putting it on the street.

"There is waste that you can store - like cardboard, that kind of stuff. You can find a corner in your house or flat to keep it. It's that kind of management we need to get through this."

Getty Images Rubbish sits on top of a bin near Edinburgh Castle

Bin Strike: Edinburgh City Council advice for residents Do not add to full bins - check nearby bins instead

Store your waste at home, or in your back green or garden if possible

Do not leave bags next to bins unless this is unavoidable, as it can become a hazard

Keep food waste in a sealed container, as cool as possible

If street bins are full, take dog mess home and double bag to reduce smells

Flatten, wash and seal rubbish

Advice from the council is also to reduce the size of waste and the smell by washing, sealing and flattening rubbish where possible.

"Rinse and squash your plastic bottles and aluminium cans, so that these don't smell while you store them. Flatten cardboard too. Keep food waste in a sealed container, as cool as possible," the council says on its website.

What about dog poo?

Angie Brown A recycling point on Edinburgh's Grassmarket is littered with cardboard waste

Part of taking your dog for a walk involves picking up after them when they've done a poo.

However, during the bin strike, street cleaning and the emptying of bins for litter and dog poo will be "much reduced", the council says.

Their advice is that people should either look to use a bin that's not full or to take dog poo home and double bag it to reduce smells.