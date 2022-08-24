play
National Television Awards: Which TV Shows have you enjoyed the most?

family watching tvGetty Images

Which have been your favourite TV shows of the year?

The nominations are out for the 2022 National Television Awards where some of TV's biggest shows go head to head for the big prizes - like Best Presenter, Best Quiz show and Best Entertainment Show.

But which have you enjoyed most?

Are you all about Ant and Dec, The Wheel or The Masked Singer?

Have your say in the vote and leave us a comment below. You get THREE votes so use them wisely!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

