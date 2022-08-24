92-year-old student waits for his GCSE maths results

Contributed Derek Skipper from Orwell in Cambridgeshire sat the exam at Comberton Village College

A 92-year old man might be the oldest person have ever taken a GCSE maths exam - and on Thursday he receives his results!

When Derek was at school he used a slide rule to help figure out the answers to complex maths problems, but for his GCSE exam he had a trusty calculator.

"There were a lot of things I'd never heard of or weren't known when I was at school, like Venn diagrams and data collection - I never had those," he said.

Derek said that he doesn't mind what the result will be, he just enjoyed learning new things.

"There's so little on television these days. This was much more interesting, some people do crosswords and this is my equivalent."

Derek studied for his maths GCSE using a free online course run by the Cam Academy Trust.

He said that he found videos useful to understand some of the maths he had not come across before.

"I started looking at YouTube for maths and saw how many things I didn't know," he said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it and learned a lot about using a calculator. I think I found it easier than a lot of other people on the course."

Getty Images Derek took his maths GCSE exam alongside lots of other students

On the day of the exam, he had to use a magnifying glass to read some of the questions.

He said: "If I get a five I'll be very chuffed, but if it's a four, I'd accept that.

"I shall wait here until I get the result and then maybe I'll want to put my head in the sand. I'll go along to the college and celebrate if I pass."

"My family thought I was nuts for trying it but [were] also very supportive and helped me out."