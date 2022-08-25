Thousands of people who work in waste collection in Scotland are on strike, which means they are staying off work in protest over their pay.

Bin workers in Edinburgh started their 12-day strike last week, which has seen rubbish piling up in the city during its world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The government and the local council say they have offered a pay rise they can afford, but the unions who represent the workers have said what's been offered isn't enough due to the cost of living crisis.

Ricky is in Edinburgh reporting.