play
Watch Newsround

Ricky reports on the bin strikes in Edinburgh

Thousands of people who work in waste collection in Scotland are on strike, which means they are staying off work in protest over their pay.

Bin workers in Edinburgh started their 12-day strike last week, which has seen rubbish piling up in the city during its world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The government and the local council say they have offered a pay rise they can afford, but the unions who represent the workers have said what's been offered isn't enough due to the cost of living crisis.

Ricky is in Edinburgh reporting.

Watch more videos

Ricky reports on the bin strikes in Edinburgh
Video

Ricky reports on the bin strikes in Edinburgh

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant
Video

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'
Video

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

How do you help a lion with ear ache?
Video

How do you help a lion with ear ache?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Cats, dogs and a baby panda!
Video

Happy News: Cats, dogs and a baby panda!

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show
Video

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Your Planet
Video

Your Planet

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!
Video

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Top Stories

: Rubbish sits on top of a bin near Edinburgh Castl.

What do you do with your rubbish in a bin strike?

comments
gcse results day

GCSE results day for thousands of students

comments
Mo Gilligan, Rose Ayling Ellis, Alisha Dixon

Which big shows would get awards in YOUR house?

comments
Newsround Home