Whipsnade Zoo's annual weigh-in for its 10,000 residents
The residents at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire have been stepping up to the scales for their annual weigh-in! All 10,000 animals will have their weight recorded to check they are in good health and that their vital statistics are up to date.
All creatures great and small at Whipsnade Zoo take part in the annual weigh-in. This ring-tailed lemur was coaxed onto the scales with some sweet red pepper. Her name is Delilah.
PA Media
Me next! These curious penguins were more interested in the tasty treats than being weighed. One of them is little Dobby who hatched at the zoo in May and was raised by keepers before joining the rest of the rock hopper penguins.
PA Media
Keepers use different ways to weigh the many animals. Beluki the greater one-horned rhinoceros needed an industrial-sized scale but she enjoyed a tasty treat of fresh vegetables while her weight was recorded!
PA Media
It was baby Nacho's first time on the scales this year, he's only been at the zoo a few weeks! As you can see the aardvark did very well.
South Beds News Agency
It's not just the mammals and birds getting weighed! Reptiles form an orderly queue ... this chameleon was one of the smaller creatures to be recorded using a super sensitive set of scales.
South Beds News Agency
The tiniest of creatures, like this scorpion, are weighed using the most sensitive equipment. It's important every zoo resident takes part as it helps keepers know who's pregnant. Many of the creatures at Whipsnade are endangered - any new arrivals are good news for the species!
PA/ZSL
If it was a competition for who weighs the most, Asian elephant Ming Jung would have taken first prize she weighed in at 4,150kg.