play
Watch Newsround

What does a black hole sound like?

Have you ever wondered what a black hole sounds like? Well, wonder no more!

Nasa have released a clip of the noise made by a black hole at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster, around 200 million light-years away from Earth.

To do this, Nasa used a technique called 'data sonification', to turn astronomical information into sound.

The only problem was, the sound waves were too low for human ears to hear, so they had to remix it to 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher frequency than how it originally sounds!

Have a listen here!

Watch more videos

What does a black hole sound like?
Video

What does a black hole sound like?

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant
Video

Newsround announces Molly Rainford as 10th Strictly contestant

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'
Video

'So much is going on at the Edinburgh Festival'

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

How do you help a lion with ear ache?
Video

How do you help a lion with ear ache?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Cats, dogs and a baby panda!
Video

Happy News: Cats, dogs and a baby panda!

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show
Video

Behind the scenes of Horrible Histories stage show

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Your Planet
Video

Your Planet

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!
Video

Aardman inspiring the next generation of animators!

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Top Stories

Dog with tears.

Dogs cry 'happy tears' when they see their owners

comments
SLS-Orion

Artemis Moon mission is 'go'! Everything you need to know

comments
Atlas moth

It's mam-moth! Giant moth spotted in US for first time

comments
Newsround Home