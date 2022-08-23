Have you ever wondered what a black hole sounds like? Well, wonder no more!

Nasa have released a clip of the noise made by a black hole at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster, around 200 million light-years away from Earth.

To do this, Nasa used a technique called 'data sonification', to turn astronomical information into sound.

The only problem was, the sound waves were too low for human ears to hear, so they had to remix it to 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher frequency than how it originally sounds!

Have a listen here!