Space: What does a black hole sound like?

Have you ever wondered what a black hole sounds like? Well, wonder no more!

Nasa have released a clip of the noise made by a black hole at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster, around 200 million light-years away from Earth.

To do this, Nasa used a technique called 'data sonification', to turn astronomical information into sound.

How do you listen to a black hole?

Astronomers discovered that the pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the hot gas surrounding it.

The researchers then took this information and turned it into musical notes.

The only problem was, the sound waves were much too low for human ears to hear, clocking in at a whopping 57 octaves below middle C!

So, they had to remix it to 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher frequency than how it originally sounds!

