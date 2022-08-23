Manchester City and England striker Ellen White announces retirement from football
Ellen White has retired from football after scoring 52 goals in 113 appearances for England - becoming the country's second-highest all-time goal scorer. Take a look at her amazing career here!
Ellen started her career at Chelsea in 2005. She has also played for Leeds, Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham and Manchester City over a 17 year period.
She made her senior international debut against Austria in March 2010 and went on to earn 113 caps for England.
Ellen also played for Team GB at two Olympic Games - in London in 2012 and at last year's Tokyo Olympics. She's Great Britain women's all-time record goal scorer smashing in six goals at the Tokyo Games!
Ellen joined Manchester City in 2019 where she played until announcing her retirement. She's the Women's Super League's second-highest goal scorer with 59 goals.
Ellen's iconic 'goggles' goal celebration is a nod to her love of the Bundesliga - Germany's equivalent of the Premier League - and Borussia Dortmund striker Anthony Modeste who performs the same celebration!
Ellen White scored two goals during Euro 2022 - both against Norway in England's 8-0 victory!
She's been voted England women's player of the year three times - in 2011, 2018, and 2020-21. That's more than any other senior women's player!
Ellen's announcement comes three weeks after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in a dramatic Euro 2022 final at London's Wembley Stadium, to win their first major women's tournament. Ellen retires one short of Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for England.