Mack Rutherford: Teenage pilot on last leg of world record flying attempt

A 17-year-old boy from the UK is on the final leg of his world record attempt to become the youngest person to fly solo around the world.

Mack Rutherford set off from Sofia, in Bulgaria, in March, and from there has flown to many locations in Africa, Asia and North America.

Mack landed in Aberdeen in Scotland on Saturday before taking off for the final part of his journey.

If all goes to plan, he will complete his journey landing back in Sofia on Wednesday afternoon.

Mack follows his sister, Zara Rutherford, who became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world earlier this year!

Mack's journey so far has taken longer than expected as he's faced a number of obstacles on the way.

The young pilot has had to deal with monsoon rains, sandstorms and extreme heat. He's also been delayed by permit and visa issues in some of the countries he's stopped at along the way.

One part of Mack's adventure involved an 11 hour journey across the Bering Sea - an area of ocean known for strong winds, icy waters and harsh conditions.

After stopping overnight in Scotland, he has now set off on the final part of his epic journey, and Mack is now close to two Guinness World Records.

He can become both the youngest person to circumnavigate the world solo in an aircraft, and also the youngest person to circumnavigate the world in a microlight plane - a title currently held by his sister Zara.

Similar to his sister, Mack is flying a Shark ultralight plane, one of the world's fastest microlight aircrafts.

The small, 717-pound plane can fly at speeds of up to 186mph.

Before setting off on his journey Mack said: "I always knew I wanted to do something special in my life in aviation but I wasn't quite sure what I wanted to do, it was only when my sister flew around the world that I knew this was what I wanted to do."