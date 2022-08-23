New law to make uniforms more affordable begins in England next month

Getty Images

A new law, which could see the cost of school uniforms fall for lots of families in England, comes into effect from next month.

It's hoped it will help out families struggling to pay for uniforms for primary and secondary school age children.

State schools will be made to remove unnecessary branded items from uniforms, allowing parents and guardian to shop around or hand clothes down more easily.

However some people don't think the law goes far enough as it requires uniform branding to be kept to a minimum, but does not ban it - so some children will continue to wear some items with school logos, such as blazers. Branded uniforms are normally more expensive than non-branded.

What will happen?

Getty Images

From September 2022, the new law means schools need to make sure uniform costs are "reasonable".

They should remove unnecessary branded items and provide more High Street options.

Schools should also ensure that second-hand uniforms are available for parents and guardians.

But because the law doesn't force schools to ban branding, only reduce them - some children will need to wear school logos on some of their school uniform.

Some people have also criticised that law means schools have until the start of the September 2023 school year to introduce those garments at a time when charities say they're seeing more families than ever needing help with the rising cost of living crisis.

The Children's Society said it estimates the average cost of school uniform this year to be £315 per primary pupil and £337 per secondary pupil.

The Government say that the law should help families to keep down costs, adding that "school uniform must never be a burden for parents or a barrier to pupils accessing education."

What impact will the new law have?

Getty Images It's hoped the new law will make school uniforms more affordable for all

At the moment, some schools ask that parents or guardians buy their children's uniforms from a specific supplier which can be very expensive, particularly for families with more than one child at school.

The uniform bill was first introduced into the House of Commons by MP Mike Amesbury.

He previously said: "Families from across the country have told me how they've struggled to afford the cost of sending their children to school in the right uniform."

"Children whose families can't afford expensive uniforms can face isolation and in some cases, even exclusion for not wearing the right clothes.

"This common sense piece of legislation will now be able to help hard pressed families across England," he added.