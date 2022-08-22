Edinburgh Fringe funniest joke has been revealed

Getty Images

What's your best joke?

The winner of the best joke at the Edinburgh Fringe festival has been revealed and we want to know if you can do any better!

Tell us your best joke in the comments below.

Masai Graham was voted the winner with his joke: "I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn't get pasta."

The comedian, who also won in 2016 said: "I was so delighted to find out I'd won the Dave's Funniest Joke of the Fringe award for a second time - I thought: This is getting pasta joke."

The Dave's Funniest Joke of the Fringe award aims to find the most hilarious one-liner of the arts festival which takes place in Scotland's capital city.

This year is the 75th anniversary of the International Edinburgh Festival and the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the biggest arts festival in the world.

Comedy critics went to hundreds of shows across the Edinburgh Fringe to create a shortlist of jokes which was voted on by 2,000 members of the public.

Think you can do better? Tell us your jokes below.