European Championships 2022: Gold medal highlights in pictures
Great Britain won 60 medals, including 24 gold, as they finished second in the medal table behind host nation Germany at the European Championships in Munich. Check out some of the gold medal winning highlights below!
On the final day of competition, Jake Jarman became first British gymnast to win a European title on the vault, adding to the bronze he won in the floor final. He also picked up gold in the artistic gymnastics men's team alongside teammates James Hall, Joe Fraser, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran.
Joe Fraser also took gold in the men's parallel bars with Giarnni Regini-Moran getting bronze, helping Great Britain record their best-ever artistic gymnastics medal haul at a European Championship.
Jessica Gadirova defended her European floor title with a superb score of 14.000. Her twin sister Jennifer finished fifth in the same competition and hugged her sister in celebration after Jessica's gold was confirmed.
Keely Hodgkinson won her first major outdoor title as she claimed gold in the women's 800m. The 20-year-old holds both the women's indoor and outdoor British 800m records.
Great Britain's men's 4x100m team defended their title in style. Zharnel Hughes, Jona Efoloko, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Jeremiah Azu ran a championship record 37.67 seconds to take gold!
Emma Wiggs picked up two para-canoe European titles in two days for Great Britain as she won gold in both the KL2 200m and the VL2 200m race. Laura Sugar also won a para-canoe gold, bringing home her first European title in the KL3 200m.
Olympic champion, Tom Pidcock won the men's mountain bike cross-country gold - the first Briton to win the European title.