Strictly Come Dancing: Show returns to Blackpool with new BBC-themed week

Who will be jiving and cha-cha-cha'ing in 2022?

Glitter balls at the ready... Strictly Come Dancing is nearly back on our screens and there are some exciting new announcements!

This year the show will return to Blackpool after a two year break, and there will even be a special themed week to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

The final 15 celebrity contestants have been revealed, including CBBC star Molly Rainford, so the countdown is on.

Find out more about who will be taking part and what is in store for this series.

The return to Blackpool

Blackpool is well known in the world of dance for its dance festival and the Strictly live show.

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom dates back to 1894 and has recently had a makeover, so it's ready for the new contestants to take to the floor.

The show's producers decided not to go for the 2020 and 2021 show due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's been missed by the show's fans and contestants so we're sure they will be glad to be back.

It's the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom this year. Sarah James , Strictly's Executive Producer

Performances here in the past have included shadow chancellor Ed Balls being lowered from a ceiling playing a piano, before performing the jive with partner Katya Jones.

The contestants will be hoping they make it through the weeks, so they get the chance to perform on the famous stage.

BBC special week

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Newsround reveals Molly Rainford as Strictly contestant

There'll also be a new themed week on Strictly. this year.

To celebrate the BBC's 100th birthday, contestants will dance to either a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or pay tribute to one of the BBC's most-loved services.

The celebrations won't end there either - there will be a dance to mark the BBC's Natural History Programming and some Strictly stars "crashing" in on some much loved BBC shows.

Strictly's Executive Producer Sarah James said: "We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks so it's fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC's centenary."

What BBC theme tunes do you think the contestants might dance to? Newsround, Blue Peter or maybe even Strictly?

Will you be watching the show? Who do you want to win? Head to the comments to tell us your thoughts!