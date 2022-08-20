Why do trees think autumn is already here and why is that bad?

Getty Images

Have you noticed that leaves are getting crunchier and have turned golden and red?

These are the usual signs that autumn is here and things are getting cooler.

But that's not the case, in fact trees have been tricked into what some are calling a "false autumn" due to the recent heatwaves and drought conditions.

Experts say, this has pushed trees into survival mode and they are dropping their leaves as a sign of stress, with concerns some trees could even die as result.

What are the experts saying?

Getty Images In the autumn, scenes like this one are a welcome sight however the leaves turning red and yellow this early means the trees are stressed

Leigh Hunt, senior horticultural advisor at the Royal Horticultural Society said that the orange coloured leaves and early leaf fall are signs trees are distressed and are "shutting up shop."

He said: "It's giving the appearance that we're already in autumn, but the days are too long for those natural autumn processes to begin."

The plants are not responding to autumn conditions; that's why we term it loosely as 'false autumn'. Leigh Hunt , Royal Horticultural Society

According to Leigh this is the most severe damage to trees that he has seen in 45 years.

He says that older more mature trees will be able to withstand the drought conditions, but younger trees planted in poorer soil along the roadsides are likely to wither and die.

Getty Images Trees could start producing seeds like acorns and conkers in an attempt to reproduce and survive

But its not all bad news for the trees. Leigh says those with yellower leaves will be able to recover, with enough rain.

He did however warn that there is a "critical point" in which a tree can no longer absorb the moisture needed to re-stock the water stores in its roots.

Leigh explained that the trees might start producing seeds such as acorns to reproduce and ensure survival and there could be what he calling a "second spring" with trees having a an extra growth spurt.

What does this mean for other parts of the ecosystem?

Getty Images You might find these as a tasty treat but berries, fruits and nuts are vital for wildlife to survive and if they ripen too early they could disappear faster

Conservation charity The Woodland Trust keep track of changes to the seasons, and in June reported the earliest ever crop of ripe blackberries.

It has warned that the trend of faster ripening berries, fruits and nuts can "spell disaster" for the wildlife that rely on them for food.

Fritha West from the trust, said: "Hawthorn and rowan are ripening early in some parts of the country, where early leaf tinting has also been observed

"Elder and holly have been recorded as fruiting earlier too. Both extreme temperatures and a lack of water can cause trees to drop their leaves earlier than we'd expect."