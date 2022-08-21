Cheeky monkey stole a phone then used it to call the police!

Getty Images This is the cheeky little miss that called 911!

Route, a Capuchin monkey from California had quite the day.

She made a call to 911, the American emergency number and hung up.

When the operators couldn't get in touch with whoever placed the call, police made a visit to the zoo to find out what was going on.

And they found out, it was just monkey business - literally!

Officers arrived at Zoo to You in Paso Robles, California to investigate, but puzzled keepers had no idea who had placed the call!

It turns out the call had come from Route, the Capuchin monkey who had stolen her keeper's phone after hitching a lift in a golf cart.

Did you know? Capuchin monkeys are known as some of the most intelligent primates, as they use tools like stones, branches and sticks to open hard fruits and nuts !

Keeper Lisa told CBC Radio: "We were cruising along, and she grabbed the phone. She's always inquisitive and so I thought nothing of it.

"Took the phone, put it back, and then her and I went about our business."

The sheriff's office said in a statement: "We're told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons.

"And that's what Route did…just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us."

The officers said Route was looking a little embarrassed after the incident, adding "you can't really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do".

They have said they are used to dealing with their fair share of monkey business - but nothing quite like this!